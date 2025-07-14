2 killed, 8 injured in building collapse in Indian capital

Xinhua) 10:59, July 14, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and eight others injured Saturday after a four-story building collapsed in the Indian capital territory, Delhi, officials said.

The building collapsed inside the congested area of Janta Colony in Seelampur.

"This morning, a building collapsed in Janta Colony. Two people were killed and eight others, including three women and a 14-month-old baby, were pulled out in an injured condition," a police officer said. "The injured were removed to the hospital."

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot following an emergency alert. People from the disaster response force are at the spot assisting in the search operation.

