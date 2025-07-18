Indian investigating agency slams media report on plane crash for "selective, unverified" reporting

Xinhua) 10:33, July 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigating last month's plane crash that killed 260 people on Thursday slammed some international media for attempting to draw conclusions through "selective and unverified" reporting of the incident.

The AAIB statement came shortly after a report by American publication The Wall Street Journal claimed audio from the cockpit voice recorder of the crashed plane said the senior pilot had cut fuel to the engines, causing a mid-air loss of thrust.

The investigation agency called out the media's "irresponsible" reporting and asked for patience while the final investigating report is prepared.

"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing," AAIB said in a statement. "We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process."

The AAIB is a government body that investigates aircraft accidents in India. Last week, it released its preliminary report on the crash, revealing that the fuel to the plane engines was cut off following the confusion over the engine switch movement in the cockpit between the pilots.

The preliminary report did not find any significant fault with the plane or its engines. It also has not recommended any action for the manufacturer or operators of the B787-8 aircraft.

The 15-page report from AAIB, published one month after the deadly crash, provided the first official account of the final moments of India's worst aviation accident in decades and raises new questions about what caused the simultaneous dual-engine failure.

"The purpose of the AAIB's investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about 'WHAT' happened," the AAIB statement said. "At this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The final investigation report will come out with root causes and recommendations."

The London-bound Air India aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, killing all but one of the 242 people on board.

The accident also killed 19 people and injured 67 others on the ground after it crashed at the premises of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area, causing severe damage to the buildings.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)