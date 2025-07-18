Home>>
Over 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats
(Xinhua) 13:13, July 18, 2025
NEW DELHI, July 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via emails on Friday morning, as a result of which such schools were evacuated and thoroughly searched to ensure that there was no bomb or any other explosive material placed inside the premises.
As per the latest reports, no bomb or any other explosive material was found inside such schools.
The threat emails triggered panic among the security agencies.
