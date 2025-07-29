Hong Kong issues 1st black rainstorm warning of year

HONG KONG, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Observatory issued on Tuesday morning its first black rainstorm warning signal of the year, which remains in effect as of the time of this report.

The black rainstorm warning signal indicates that widespread areas of Hong Kong have recorded or are expected to experience rainfall exceeding 70 mm per hour, with the heavy downpour likely to continue.

The Observatory noted that the strong thunderstorm activity associated with an extensive low-pressure trough has resulted in particularly intense rainfall on Lamma Island, where hourly precipitation has surpassed 100 mm.

Following the issuance of the signal, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government activated its Emergency Coordination Center under the Home Affairs Department. The department will open temporary shelter centers for individuals in need of emergency accommodation. The Education Bureau has advised schools to implement contingency measures to ensure the safety of students.

The Hong Kong's Hospital Authority announced that its general outpatient clinics, specialist outpatient clinics including allied health services, geriatric day hospitals and psychiatric day hospitals will close. However, service would be provided to patients who are now at the clinics. Accident and emergency services at public hospitals remain normal.

