Open training session held ahead of Hong Kong Football Festival match
Members of AC Milan attend the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Rafael Leao (L) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Yunus Musah (C) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Matteo Gabbia (front L) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Massimiliano Allegri (C), head coach of AC Milan, attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Members of AC Milan attend the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Alex Jimenez (C) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong releases exam results for annual DSE
- Hong Kong Int'l Airport records solid air traffic growth in 2024/25
- China appoints senior official for Hong Kong, Macao affairs
- Hong Kong's financial ties with ROK strengthened amid enhanced regional connectivity
- Golden gong rings in Hong Kong IPO frenzy
- Hong Kong's IPO applications surge on investor confidence: financial secretary
- Students visit aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.