Open training session held ahead of Hong Kong Football Festival match

Xinhua) 13:38, July 26, 2025

Members of AC Milan attend the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Rafael Leao (L) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Yunus Musah (C) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Matteo Gabbia (front L) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Massimiliano Allegri (C), head coach of AC Milan, attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Members of AC Milan attend the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Alex Jimenez (C) of AC Milan attends the open training session in Hong Kong, south China, on July 25, 2025, ahead of the Hong Kong Football Festival match between AC Milan and Liverpool. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)