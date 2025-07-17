Hong Kong releases exam results for annual DSE

HONG KONG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 16,000 Hong Kong candidates achieved the benchmark required for admission to the city's eight publicly funded universities, up 764 from last year, according to results notices of the 2025 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE), issued on Wednesday.

More than 53,000 candidates sat for the exam this year, including over 8,800 private candidates, according to the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA).

Performance in core subjects, namely Chinese Language, English Language, Mathematics, Citizenship and Social Development, remained stable, with 93.2 percent of the students passing the Citizenship and Social Development subject.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, together with other HKSAR government officials, extended their congratulations and encouragement to the students.

Earlier, Lee underscored the HKSAR government's commitment to providing diverse pathways and support for graduates, while Christine Choi, secretary for education of the HKSAR government, encouraged students to see the HKDSE as just one step in their journey toward achieving their dreams.

