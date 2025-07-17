Hong Kong Int'l Airport records solid air traffic growth in 2024/25

Xinhua, July 17, 2025

HONG KONG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Air traffic at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) experienced solid growth in the fiscal year 2024/25, with double-digit increases in passenger and cargo throughput as well as flight movements, according to an annual report released by the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) on Wednesday.

Passenger traffic grew 21.6 percent year-on-year to 54.9 million, cargo throughput climbed 10.3 percent to 5.0 million tons, and flight movements rose 20.5 percent to reach 373,050, the report said.

HKIA's air network continued to grow during the fiscal year, with 27 airlines starting new routes or expanding services, involving 56 destinations. As of the end of 2024/25, there were around 140 airlines serving at HKIA, connecting to more than 200 destinations, it said.

Fred Lam, chairman of the AAHK, said that "the past year was pivotal for Hong Kong International Airport as we crossed key milestones and air traffic continued its solid recovery."

"The three-runway system was commissioned on time and within budget in November 2024, boosting the airport's annual capacity by 50 percent and strengthening our status as one of the world's largest and most important aviation hubs," he noted.

SKYTOPIA, unveiled in January 2025, embodies the AAHK's vision to create a world-class destination for visitors and residents that integrates entertainment, popular culture, yachting, art trading and storage, and leisure, among others.

The AAHK said SKYTOPIA will enable HKIA to contribute further to Hong Kong's economic development as a key growth engine.

Additionally, as a major international air cargo gateway of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park is offering a novel sea-air intermodal transshipment service for airfreight. In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the value of goods shipped using this service grew to around 18 billion Chinese yuan (2.51 billion U.S. dollars).

Another game-changing development in 2024/25 was the successful conclusion of an agreement to acquire 35 percent of Zhuhai Airport's shares, the AAHK said.

The acquisition serves as a launchpad for HKIA and Zhuhai Airport to elevate the partnership and unlock the full potential of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge for serving travelers and supporting the growth of the cargo business, it said.

