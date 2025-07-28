Explore industrial robot manufacturing hub in Shanghai

People's Daily Online) 11:21, July 28, 2025

Gucun town in Shanghai's Baoshan district is a hub for industrial robot manufacturing and is home to the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics.

According to Zhang Ying, general manager of the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics, the park produces one-ninth of the nation's total output and one-third of Shanghai's.

The third phase of Shanghai Fanuc Robotics Co., Ltd., located within the park, is Japanese robot maker Fanuc's largest robot production base outside Japan.

Photo shows the intelligent manufacturing experience center of Shanghai Fanuc Robotics Co., Ltd. in the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics, Baoshan district, Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of the information office of Baoshan district)

The company's intelligent manufacturing experience center presents a futuristic setting where vehicles are assembled with precision and efficiency, loading and transport run seamlessly, and intelligent visual inspections are performed with meticulous care. More than 50 robots, designed for various industries and production processes, operate in perfect coordination.

With a total investment of 1.58 billion yuan (about $221 million) and spanning 300,000 square meters, the factory stands as a symbol of intelligent manufacturing. Its sheet metal production line, for example, boasts an automation rate of over 95 percent.

Reporters pose for a picture in front of the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics in Baoshan district, Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Gu Haimin)

The park's total industrial output value grew from 17 billion yuan in 2020 to 25.87 billion yuan in 2024. In 2024, it was home to over 270 related businesses, making up more than 80 percent of all enterprises in the park and forming a complete industrial chain.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics in Baoshan district, Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of the Shanghai Industrial Park of Robotics)

In recent years, intelligent manufacturing has seen strong growth in Shanghai. In 2023, the output value of Shanghai's intelligent manufacturing system integration sector exceeded 60 billion yuan, while the intelligent manufacturing equipment industry exceeded 100 billion yuan.

