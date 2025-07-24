Chinese team wins RoboCup Humanoid League in AdultSize category

Xinhua) 09:08, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Tsinghua University has placed top of the AdultSize category in the RoboCup Humanoid League soccer world championship, in the first time a Chinese team has claimed the top honor.

RoboCup was founded in 1997 and ranks among the world's most prestigious robotics competitions. This year's event was held in Brazil, attracting over 20 teams from 12 countries, including China, the United States, Germany, the Republic of Korea and France.

Tsinghua dominated the competition using Chinese-developed Booster T1 robots, achieving decisive victories over multiple opponents, including a team from the University of Texas. In an all-Chinese final, Tsinghua defeated a team from China Agricultural University, marking the first time teams from Chinese institutions secured both gold and silver in the category.

Competing robots require not only lightweight, agile, impact-resistant hardware, but also sophisticated capabilities like real-time perception, cognitive decision-making, advanced motion control and multi-agent coordination, meaning the league constitutes a comprehensive test of full-stack robotic capabilities, according to a senior manager at Booster Robotics, which developed the T1 robots.

Industry analysts noted that the outstanding performance of Chinese robots at this international event has reaffirmed China's growing expertise in robotics R&D and application.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)