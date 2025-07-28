2nd China-Latin America human rights roundtable highlights cooperation for global governance

Cesar Martins, executive vice president of Sao Paulo State University, speaks at the second China-Latin American and Caribbean States Roundtable on Human Rights in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2025. Experts from China and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) exchanged their views on human rights development cooperation and the China-Latin America contribution to global governance at a meeting held here Friday. The second China-Latin American and Caribbean States Roundtable on Human Rights, themed China-Latin American and Caribbean States Community with a Shared Future and the Development of Human Rights, brought together over 130 officials, experts, and representatives from social organizations, think tanks and media in the field of human rights. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Experts from China and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) exchanged their views on human rights development cooperation and the China-Latin America contribution to global governance at a meeting held here Friday.

The second China-Latin American and Caribbean States Roundtable on Human Rights, themed China-Latin American and Caribbean States Community with a Shared Future and the Development of Human Rights, brought together over 130 officials, experts, and representatives from social organizations, think tanks and media in the field of human rights.

Wang Yanwen, deputy secretary-general of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, urged more China-LAC cooperation in human rights research, advocating ethical digital technology use, green development, and more equitable global human rights governance.

Zhang Donggang, chairman of the University Council of Renmin University of China, called for China-LAC collaboration in human rights through cultural exchange, experience-sharing, and joint governance, contributing to global solutions.

Cesar Martins, executive vice president of Sao Paulo State University, said that the event showcases how China and LAC nations, despite cultural differences, can cooperate for people's welfare while setting a global example through civilizational exchange.

Chinese Consul General in Sao Paulo Yu Peng noted that China and LAC countries, as rising global forces, should build a shared future and enhance human rights cooperation to jointly tackle challenges and advance global human rights progress.

Shaira Downs, member of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, pledged to collaborate with China and LAC partners to defend sovereignty, peace, and human dignity.

Arley Gill, chairman of Grenada's National Reparations Committee, linked developing nations' progress to human rights protection, praised China's poverty alleviation and healthcare advances, and sought stronger bilateral cooperation on human rights safeguards.

The roundtable was co-organized by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, Renmin University of China, and Sao Paulo State University, with the collaboration of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China and the Institute of Public Policy and International Relations at Sao Paulo State University.

The forum published the Sao Paulo Consensus on China-Latin American and the Caribbean States Human Rights Communication and Cooperation, and launched the China-Latin American and Caribbean States Human Rights Research and Cooperation Network.

Wang Yanwen, deputy secretary-general of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, speaks at the second China-Latin American and Caribbean States Roundtable on Human Rights in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

The second China-Latin American and Caribbean States Roundtable on Human Rights is held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

