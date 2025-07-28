Chinese post-2000s enthusiast designs first-person view drone, breaks Guinness World Record

09:59, July 28, 2025 By Liang Rui ( Global Times

The FPV drone "Prowess" Photo: Courtesy of Xu Yang

With the buzzing sound of high-speed motors suddenly intensifying, a red first-person view (FPV) drone named "Prowess," no larger than the palm of a hand, shoots out like a bullet. Weighing only 247 grams, it ultimately sets a new Guinness World Record with a speed of 340 kilometers per hour.

FPV drones are mostly developed from small racing drones, characterized by high speed, high maneuverability, and compact size. After modifications, operators can use specialized VR goggles to perceive their surroundings in real time and control drone flexibly.

"As the fastest micro drone in the world, Prowess' speed is about seven times faster than ordinary micro drones, even surpassing a high-speed train at full throttle," its designer, 22-year-old Xu Yang, a Computer Engineering student at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, told the Global Times.

Prowess features a self-developed structural design not yet seen on the market, and its record marks the first time a Chinese innovator has broken a world record in the drone field. The Global Times learned from Xu that he has open-sourced the entire production process and test data.

As a relatively niche hobby, FPV drones have brought together enthusiasts like Xu online. They enjoy pushing the limits of speed through technical modifications, exploring new possibilities and applications. Despite facing many challenges, they are eager to share their expertise, helping each other refine their craft and take solid steps toward innovation in China's drone industry.

This record-breaking story began with a spark of inspiration.

" I saw a foreign drone enthusiast launch an ambitious project in February 2022, aiming to exceed 250 kilometers per hour within a 250-gram weight limit. However, due to mismatched motor and propeller pairing, he only reached 219 kilometers per hour. His attempt greatly inspired me and set a solid baseline. Most importantly, his design still had huge room for improvement," Xu said.

Thus, in October 2024, Xu began developing an ultra-lightweight FPV drone, which is the prototype of Prowess.

Xu Yang Photo: CUHK

Xu explained that high-speed propellers were the key breakthrough for Prowess. "The pitch of commercially available propellers was too small, making high-speed efficiency extremely low. Reaching 300+ kilometers per hour seemed almost impossible. At the time, I had no knowledge or experience in propeller design, but I decided to just start and figure it out along the way."

After four different iterations, he finally achieved a balanced design that met his expectations.

On the challenge day, March 23, Prowess reached a top speed of 340.78 kilometers per hour, with tailwind-assisted bursts hitting 358 kilometers per hour - 20 kilometers per hour faster than expected.

Surprising improvement, five months of development and testing, the world speed record for sub-250-gram quadcopters, was a testament to Xu's meticulous craftsmanship.

Xu has nurtured this passion for precision for over a decade. He has been fascinated with model aircraft since primary school and has continuously honed his skills. At university, with more free time, he immersed himself even deeper in design.

Despite mastering every aspect of the technical design and improvements himself, Xu said that he also received help from fellow enthusiasts during the development process.

Two witnesses present during the Guinness World Record attempt played crucial roles: One had earlier shared the idea that "3D-printed propellers could work," setting Xu on this design path, while the other provided free electronic equipment for flight testing.

Another enthusiast friend personally crafted a PVC canopy for Prowess, contributing to weight reduction.

Xu Yang Photo: CUHK

Xu's circle of frequent collaborators is small, with only about a dozen people. But whether in Prowess' design or the broader FPV community, everyone contributes their skills and ideas like a relay race.

According to an article on WeChat account of Bilibili, a Chinese video platform where Xu posted his record-breaking video, enthusiasts on the platform often add "FPV" to their usernames as an identifier, making it easier to recognize fellow hobbyists.

This friendly, niche environment keeps Xu's passion pure. Yet he feels that as a global leader in drone manufacturing, China has abundant technical resources, but relatively few innovators, leaving room for growth.

Xu said that although they are just hobbyists, in the realm of high-speed drone modeling, they have reached a professional level. "So beyond internal discussions, I'm glad to answer questions from beginners or curious outsiders, fostering exchange and helping more people discover the joy of this field."

After posting Prowess' record video, several high-speed drone manufacturers reached out, offering customized support for his projects.

This has been a huge encouragement. For Xu, many exciting challenges lay ahead.

"I hope each of my new designs break new ground. More challenges, better flights," Xu said.

