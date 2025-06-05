Home>>
Acrobats retrieve drone from tree
(People's Daily App) 14:03, June 05, 2025
Two acrobats showcase their skills to retrieve a drone stuck in a tree at a park in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, on May 31. Check out the video to see how they achieve it.
