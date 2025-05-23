China's new cargo drone makes first flight, boosting unmanned logistics

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Caihong-YH1000, one of China's latest cargo drones, has completed its maiden flight successfully, signaling progress in the field of unmanned logistics.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the drone is designed for versatile medium-altitude operations, with short take-off and landing capabilities, and is suitable for use in challenging environments.

Its twin-engine design allows the vehicle to take off and land on secondary roads, hard dirt tracks and grasslands. It can even operate on water surfaces with optional float attachments, or on snow with ski attachments.

The drone has a flight range of 1,500 kilometers and a maximum operational altitude of 8,000 meters. It can fly for up to 10 hours and carry a payload of 1,200 kilograms.

It is equipped with multiple loading options, allowing cargo to be loaded through the nose and deployed mid-flight from its underbelly. Additionally, its 6-kilowatt onboard power supply enables it to undertake specialized missions.

