New drone routes put into operation in central China's Wuhan
An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2025 shows a logistic drone flying in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
WUHAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Ten new drone routes linking Wuchang, Hankou and Hanyang in Wuhan were officially put into operation on Monday.
The low-altitude flying service consists of a digital real-time dispatching platform, 2 smart command centers, 10 low-altitude routes and 22 intelligent aprons. It facilitates the delivery of goods such as seafood, fresh flowers and medicines.
This photo taken on June 16, 2025 shows the Hanshang Low-altitude Airfield in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A staff member loads cargos onto a drone at Hanshang Low-altitude Airfield in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A staff member changes battery for a drone at Hanshang Low-altitude Airfield in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A staff member controls a drone to take off from Hanshang Low-altitude Airfield in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Drones take off from Hanshang Low-altitude Airfield in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
