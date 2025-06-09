Staff members use drones to transport lychees in Maoming City, China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 10:20, June 09, 2025

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A drone photo shows a drone delivering a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A staff member loads a basket of lychees onto a drone at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A drone lifts a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A worker picks lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A drone photo shows a staff member loading a basket of lychees onto a drone at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

An aerial drone photo shows a lychee orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A drone photo shows a drone delivering a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member loads a basket of lychees onto a drone at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone delivers a basket of lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A staff member operates a drone loaded with a basket of lychees to land at an orchard in Gaozhou of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.

Amidst the busy harvest of fresh lychees in Maoming, dubbed the "hometown of lychees," drone technology has been adopted in transport and delivery to overcome logistical hurdles and guarantee the fruit quality. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)