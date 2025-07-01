Drone show dots city skyline

(People's Daily App) 14:27, July 01, 2025

A Saturday night drone show lit up the sky in Chongqing, where UAVs flew together to depict a cicada on a cute kitten's nose.

(Produced by Li Zhuoman, Chen Xiangru and intern Zhong Gege)

