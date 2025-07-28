Chinese medical team continues treatment of injured in Bangladeshi plane crash

Xinhua) 09:52, July 28, 2025

Liu Shuhua (L), leader of the Chinese medical team, performs a surgery on a patient at the Bangladesh Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team from Wuhan Third Hospital on Saturday continued to treat the injured from a plane crash that happened on July 21 in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, at the Bangladesh Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery.

The doctors and nurses on Saturday offered advice to the Bangladeshi doctors about preventing wound infection and the methods of routine care for the injured, checked the patients' conditions, performed operations, offered assistance on cleaning the wounds and changing the dressings, and assisted in arterial punctures.

The medical team also held consultations with Bangladeshi doctors, along with medical teams from Singapore and India.

Liu Shuhua, leader of the Chinese medical team, said that they are willing to do whatever they can to support and assist the Bangladeshi side in treating the injured.

Also on Saturday, the handover ceremony of China's emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh was held here. Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Md Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, along with other officials and doctors, attended the event.

The medical supplies include more than 2,000 items of necessary medicines and surgical instruments, which were supplied by the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Province and the Wuhan Third Hospital of China.

At the ceremony, Yao said that the batch of medical supplies was urgently dispatched by the Chinese side at the request of Bangladesh, reflecting China's humanitarian spirit as a responsible major country, as well as the deep friendship between China and Bangladesh in helping each other and standing together through thick and thin.

He affirmed that China would continue to provide assistance within its capacity based on Bangladesh's needs.

For his part, Saidur expressed gratitude to China for promptly supplying much-needed medical materials and dispatching a medical team to assist in treating the injured.

He noted that the Bangladeshi side highly appreciates the Chinese medical team's outstanding skills and professionalism, adding that their arrival has provided crucial support in saving lives.

The handover of materials is also part of the emergency medical assistance provided by the Chinese government to the Bangladesh side in rescuing the injured from the aircraft crash accident.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Bangladesh Army, the Bangladesh Air Force aircraft involved in a routine training flight took off from the A.K. Khandaker Air Base in Kurmitola, Dhaka, at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed shortly later into a two-story school building on Monday.

Data from the press wing of the chief adviser of the Bangladeshi Interim Government shows that 33 people had died in the tragedy so far and 50 injured victims are now undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka.

Liu Shuhua (R), leader of the Chinese medical team, and two colleagues take a chest X-ray for a patient ahead of a surgery at the Bangladesh Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 26, 2025. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows a handover ceremony of China's emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh at the Bangladesh Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Xinhua/Sun Nan)

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows doctors from China, Bangladesh, Singapore, and India conducting a joint consultation on critical cases at the Bangladesh Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)