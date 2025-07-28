Profits of China's major industrial firms down 1.8 pct in H1

Xinhua) 09:49, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms dropped by 1.8 percent year on year in the first half (H1) of 2025, official data showed Sunday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits reach 3.44 trillion yuan during the January-June period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Operating revenue of these firms rose 2.5 percent year on year during this period, the NBS said.

In June, profits of China's major industrial firms slipped 4.3 percent year on year -- narrower than the decline seen in May.

