China claims gold in mixed recurve team final of archery at Rhine-Ruhr Universiade
Gold medalists Liu Yanxiu (2nd L, up) and Wang Yan (2nd R, up) of China, silver medalists Sonoda Waka (1st L, up)/ Funahashi Yuya (L, down) of Japan, and Nam Suhyeon (1st R, up)/Seo Mingi (R, down) of South Korea attend the awarding ceremony of the mixed recurve team gold medal match of archery between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sonoda Waka of Japan competes during the mixed recurve team gold medal match of archery between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Yan of China competes during the mixed recurve team gold medal match of archery between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Gold medalists Liu Yanxiu (L) and Wang Yan of China attend the awarding ceremony of the mixed recurve team gold medal match of archery between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Liu Yanxiu of China competes during the mixed recurve team gold medal match of archery between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Liu Yanxiu (R) and Wang Yan of China celebrate after the mixed recurve team gold medal match of archery between China and Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Essen, Germany, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
