Digital transformation enhances quality, efficiency of industrial economy in Quanzhou

A staff member operates at the digitized factory for traditional Chinese medicine decoction under a pharmaceutical company in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2025. Riding on digital transformation as a driving force, Quanzhou City managed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its industrial economy in recent years. This has laid a sustainable ground for the upgrading of the traditional sectors, and accelerated the shift from simple manufacturing to smart creation. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A worker operates at an intelligent workshop of Lianxingfa Knitting Co., Ltd. in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2025. Riding on digital transformation as a driving force, Quanzhou City managed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its industrial economy in recent years. This has laid a sustainable ground for the upgrading of the traditional sectors, and accelerated the shift from simple manufacturing to smart creation. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A staff member examines fabrics at a laboratory of Lianxingfa Knitting Co., Ltd. in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2025. Riding on digital transformation as a driving force, Quanzhou City managed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its industrial economy in recent years. This has laid a sustainable ground for the upgrading of the traditional sectors, and accelerated the shift from simple manufacturing to smart creation. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A worker operates at a workshop of Macrochip Technology Co., Ltd. in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2025. Riding on digital transformation as a driving force, Quanzhou City managed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its industrial economy in recent years. This has laid a sustainable ground for the upgrading of the traditional sectors, and accelerated the shift from simple manufacturing to smart creation. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Staff members debug humanoid robots at Fujian (Quanzhou) Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 24, 2025. Riding on digital transformation as a driving force, Quanzhou City managed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its industrial economy in recent years. This has laid a sustainable ground for the upgrading of the traditional sectors, and accelerated the shift from simple manufacturing to smart creation. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a panoramic view of a digital economy park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Riding on digital transformation as a driving force, Quanzhou City managed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its industrial economy in recent years. This has laid a sustainable ground for the upgrading of the traditional sectors, and accelerated the shift from simple manufacturing to smart creation. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

