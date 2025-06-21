Quanzhou City issues guide to Quanzhou for expats, travel guide for 240-hour visa-free transit

Xinhua) 13:21, June 21, 2025

Foreign guests receive two brochures for expats and transit tourists in Quanzhou City at Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on June 20, 2025. Quanzhou City on Friday issued a guide to Quanzhou for expats and a travel guide for 240-hour visa-free transit in the city.

The two brochures provide on all-round information services such as government affairs, life and business information and carefully plan the trip to Quanzhou for transit tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff members assist foreigners in using the local apps at Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on June 20, 2025. Quanzhou City on Friday issued a guide to Quanzhou for expats and a travel guide for 240-hour visa-free transit in the city.

A foreign tourist takes photos of a guide for traveling in Quanzhou at the West Street scenic spot in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on June 20, 2025. Quanzhou City on Friday issued a guide to Quanzhou for expats and a travel guide for 240-hour visa-free transit in the city.

Staff members welcome passengers at the newly established International Service Counter at Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on June 20, 2025. Quanzhou City on Friday issued a guide to Quanzhou for expats and a travel guide for 240-hour visa-free transit in the city.

A foreign tourist (C) takes a photo with artists of Quanzhou Nanyin at the West Street scenic spot in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on June 20, 2025. Quanzhou City on Friday issued a guide to Quanzhou for expats and a travel guide for 240-hour visa-free transit in the city.

