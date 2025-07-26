Xi receives credentials of new ambassadors to China

Xinhua) 09:37, July 26, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 16 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of 16 new ambassadors to China in Beijing on Friday.

The ambassadors are:

-- Pham Thanh Binh from Vietnam

-- Miguel Lecaro Barcenas from Panama

-- Jose Julio Gomez Beato from the Dominican Republic

-- Riza Poda from Albania

-- Jonathan Edward Austin from New Zealand

-- Thaddeus Kambanei from Papua New Guinea

-- Dalva M. C. R. Allen from Angola

-- Khaled Nazmy from Egypt

-- Ramiro Jose Cruz Flores from Nicaragua

-- Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli from Iran

-- Pablo Arriaran from Chile

-- Olexander Nechytaylo from Ukraine

-- Franck E. W. Adjagba from Benin

-- David Alfred Perdue Jr from the United States

-- Eliav Belotsercovsky from Israel

-- Morris Simon Batali from South Sudan

Xi also received Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Welcoming the envoys to their new posts, Xi asked them to convey his best wishes to the leaders and the people of their respective countries, expressing hope that envoys will gain a full and in-depth understanding of China.

China cherishes its friendship with people across the globe, and stands ready to strengthen all-round cooperation and exchanges with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

He pointed out that, at present, China is advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, while its economy maintains a steadily improving momentum.

China will steadfastly expand high-standard opening up and share the benefit of its supersized market, so that the country's advancement will bring new opportunities for other countries and inject greater certainty into global economic growth, Xi said.

Amid accelerating global changes and a turbulent international landscape, there is a pressing need more than ever for countries around the world to enhance solidarity and cooperation, embrace a broad vision to rise above estrangement and conflict, and bear in mind the future of all humanity, he said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Xi noted.

Xi said China stands ready to work with all countries to firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 16 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)