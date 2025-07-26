Wind power lights up roof of the world

LHASA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Every time Hu Jiansheng watched people stop beneath the towering wind turbines, marveling at their massive size, pride surged through him. He was one of the builders of the Oumatingga wind power farm, one of the highest in the world with an average altitude of 4,600 meters, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the roof of the world.

As deputy general manager of the Xizang branch of CHN Energy Investment Group, Hu dedicated three years to this project in the city of Nagqu.

The Oumatingga wind power project, comprising 25 turbines with a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts, stands as a landmark achievement that demonstrates the region's strong commitment to renewable energy development, particularly in photovoltaic and wind power.

"The project generates 227 million kWh of electricity annually, saving around 70,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 120,000 tonnes, making a significant contribution to local energy supply," the 47-year-old said.

"During the bitter winter months, we constantly struggled with electricity shortages that frequently led to power outages," recalled Ngawang Jampa, 31, a resident from Nagqu's Seni District. His family often resorted to burning cow dung for heating in the middle of the night.

However, since the wind power station commenced operations in January 2024, such hardships have become a thing of the past.

Today, every household in Seni District enjoys reliable electric heating, and power interruptions -- even in winter -- are now exceptionally rare.

The construction of this wind power project, however, was fraught with challenges.

"It was an extraordinarily difficult mission," he said, explaining that altitude sickness and severe weather made the project seem nearly impossible at times.

Locals often joke that Nagqu has only two seasons: winter and "almost winter."

"We've seen snowfall as late as May. This limited our construction window to just five months," Hu explained.

One particularly harrowing incident occurred during turbine installation. "The hailstones striking my face felt like rocks, and it hurt so much," Hu recalled.

"Then the snow began falling, and I became completely numb from the cold." Amid these brutal conditions, the wind turbine nacelle hung precariously in the air, with only several workers struggling to secure the swaying machinery by tightening ropes against the howling gale.

"After a while, company workers, local villagers, and township government staff all came together to help fasten the ropes," said Hu, with tears in his eyes, adding that when the hailstorm finally passed, he saw everyone was covered in snow, resembling a team of snowmen standing together on the vast grassland.

During the grid connection ceremony, while everyone gathered in the control center, Hu chose to stand alone at the wind farm. "Watching the turbines turn and hearing the blades spin felt amazing. I could finally allow myself to relax at that moment," he said.

Wind power has injected vitality into Xizang's clean energy development, serving as a vital complement during low-output periods of photovoltaic and hydropower generation, according to Shi Lei, a professor at the School of Ecology and Environment, Renmin University of China.

Official statistics showed that, by the end of 2024, more than 99 percent of Xizang's power generation came from clean energy sources, the highest rate among all Chinese regions. Xizang now has a comprehensive energy system with hydropower as the main source, complemented by geothermal, wind and solar energy, among others.