China continues to strengthen protection for trade secrets against criminal breaches
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, China has strengthened the protection of trade secrets against criminal breaches in strategic emerging sectors, future industries, traditionally competitive industries, and other key areas, an official with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), said Wednesday.
During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), public security authorities across China launched a special campaign, resulting in the handling of 576 criminal cases related to trade secret infringements in key sectors, Li Jiantao, director of the intellectual property crime investigation bureau of the MPS, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
During the period, authorities dealt with approximately 156,000 criminal cases involving intellectual property violations and the manufacture or sale of counterfeit goods, Li added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's public security authorities safeguard high-quality development over 14th Five-Year Plan period
- China among countries with lowest homicide rates: official
- China is one of the safest countries in the world: official
- Key role of national security stressed
- Munich Security Conference opens amid complex geopolitical landscape
- Explainer: What to know about Munich Security Conference?
- MSS warns Chinese students abroad of spy recruitment
- Genuinely secure world should be one featuring deep integration, interdependence
- China favors security for all in Asia-Pacific
- China vows to serve as world's stabilizing force
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.