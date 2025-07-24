China continues to strengthen protection for trade secrets against criminal breaches

July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, China has strengthened the protection of trade secrets against criminal breaches in strategic emerging sectors, future industries, traditionally competitive industries, and other key areas, an official with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), said Wednesday.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), public security authorities across China launched a special campaign, resulting in the handling of 576 criminal cases related to trade secret infringements in key sectors, Li Jiantao, director of the intellectual property crime investigation bureau of the MPS, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

During the period, authorities dealt with approximately 156,000 criminal cases involving intellectual property violations and the manufacture or sale of counterfeit goods, Li added.

