Milky Way spotted across sky in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:43, July 24, 2025

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Youyi County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Chang'an Town of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Jiangwan Town of the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Jiayin County of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows the Milky Way in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

