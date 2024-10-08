Time-lapse photography captures dreamlike starry sky above Pu'er, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:10, October 08, 2024

Recently, photography enthusiasts captured through time-lapse photography the starry sky above Simao district in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In the time-lapse video, the Milky Way spreads across the endless horizon like a magnificent and colorful brocade, emitting mesmerizing starlight. The stars slowly move like jewels embedded in the sky, creating a colorful and serene atmosphere.

