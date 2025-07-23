Home>>
Visa-free entries into China doubles in 2024
(Xinhua) 16:21, July 23, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of visa-free entries into China in 2024 reached nearly 20.12 million, a 112.3 percent increase from the previous year, a senior Chinese public security official said.
Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security, announced the statistics at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
Qi also noted that the total number of foreign entries into China in 2024 reached 32.54 million, which was 80.7 percent higher than the figure of 2023.
