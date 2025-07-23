Home>>
Major south China air hub handles over 40 million passenger trips in H1
(Xinhua) 14:23, July 23, 2025
GUANGZHOU, July 22 (Xinhua) - Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, a major transportation hub in south China's Guangdong Province, said Tuesday that it handled over 40 million passenger trips in the first half of 2025, up 9.2 percent year on year.
The airport also reported handling 266,000 flights from January to June, up 7 percent, and its cargo and mail volume at 1.169 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 2 percent.
During the period, the airport expanded its network significantly, adding 19 international routes, including key Belt and Road destinations like Surabaya in Indonesia and Kazakhstan's Almaty. It now serves 93 international destinations with over 1,600 weekly flights.
