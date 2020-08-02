China reports 207 mln railway trips in July

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A total of 207 million passenger trips were made on trains in China last month as summer holidays drove up travel demand, the latest data showed.

The figure is 24 percent higher than that in the previous month, according to the China State Railway Group.

July saw 6.67 million passenger trips made each day on average, with a peak of 7.9 million registered on July 25, the highest daily number since this year's Spring Festival travel rush, the company said.

The firm has taken a raft of measures including e-ticket utilization to increase efficiency during the summer holidays.

The rollout of e-ticket services has benefited more than 99 percent of railway passengers, covering a total of 2,700 railway stations nationwide, the firm said.

E-tickets were piloted in high-speed train stations on the island province of Hainan in November 2018, and were fully implemented on high-speed rail and inter-city lines on the Chinese mainland in late April.