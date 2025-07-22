China-Central Asia cooperation centers on poverty reduction, education exchange inaugurated in Xinjiang

Chen Xiaojiang, secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, and Sun Weidong, secretary-general of the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism, attend the unveiling ceremony of the China-Central Asia poverty reduction cooperation center at the regional department of agriculture and rural affairs on July 21, 2025. (Xinjiang Daily/Cui Zhijian)

The China-Central Asia poverty reduction cooperation center and the China-Central Asia education exchange cooperation center, established during the Second China-Central Asia Summit, were formally inaugurated in northwest China's Uygur Autonomous Region on July 21.

Chen Xiaojiang, secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), attended the unveiling ceremony and officially unveiled both centers.

Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, and Sun Weidong, secretary-general of the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism, delivered remarks.

The establishment of three major cooperation centers—for poverty reduction, educational exchange, and desertification prevention—under the China-Central Asia cooperation framework is a major outcome of the second China-Central Asia Summit.

Chen Xiaojiang, secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, and Sun Weidong, secretary-general of the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism, attend the unveiling ceremony of the China-Central Asia education exchange cooperation center at the regional department of education on July 21, 2025. (Xinjiang Daily/Cui Zhijian)

The official launch of the two centers in Xinjiang marks a new stage in poverty alleviation and education cooperation between China and Central Asian countries. It also opens up new space for practical and mutually beneficial exchanges between Xinjiang and local governments across Central Asia.

Erkin Tuniyaz emphasized that the unveiling of the two centers in Xinjiang constitutes an important measure implementing the significant consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries, as well as the outcome list of the Second China-Central Asia Summit, bringing more opportunities for cooperation between Xinjiang and Central Asian countries.

Sun noted that the inauguration of the two centers represents concrete action by China to proactively advance the implementation of the important consensus reached by the six heads of state and the outcome list of the Second China-Central Asia Summit. This holds significant importance for promoting deeper exchanges and mutual learning between China and Central Asian countries regarding poverty reduction experiences and approaches, while advancing the sharing and connectivity of educational resources and facilitating in-depth communication and exchanges.

Representatives from the International Poverty Reduction Center in China and the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges of China's Ministry of Education also attended the unveiling ceremony and delivered speeches.

