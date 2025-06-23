Forums on China-Central Asia cooperation development, Silk Road int'l communication held in Astana

Xinhua) 08:32, June 23, 2025

Arman Kyrykbayev, assistant to the Kazakh president, reads a congratulatory message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the opening ceremony of the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

ASTANA, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum were held on Sunday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Around 240 representatives from media, think tanks, cultural institutions and business sectors across China and Central Asia engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including deepening Silk Road cooperation.

At the opening ceremony, Arman Kyrykbayev, assistant to the Kazakh president, read a congratulatory message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In the letter, Tokayev noted that not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries attended the second China-Central Asia Summit, which concluded with great success.

He said the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum serve as important platforms for people-to-people dialogue and cultural exchange between Central Asian countries and China. Tokayev expressed confidence that the event will further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

In his keynote speech, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said President Xi attaches great importance to China-Central Asia cooperation and development. A stable, prosperous, harmonious and interconnected Central Asia is of great significance to the entire world, Fu said.

Fu said that Xinhua is willing to work together with media outlets and think tanks from Central Asian countries to strengthen media exchanges and deepen cooperation in areas such as news reporting, technological development and personnel exchanges, carry out joint research on topics of common interest based on the realities and development needs of China and Central Asia, enhance field studies, analytical assessments and sharing of information and achievements, and produce more high-quality and actionable think tank reports to offer insights and recommendations for the development of China-Central Asia cooperation.

Qiu Xiaoqi, vice president of the China Public Diplomacy Association, said the launch of the China-Central Asia forum marks a new chapter of exchange and cooperation among the media, think tanks and cultural institutions of the six countries. All parties should make earnest efforts to better tell the stories of China-Central Asia cooperation and the modernization of the Global South, he said.

Tursunali Kuziev, first deputy director of Uzbekistan's Cultural Heritage Agency, said the Uzbek side fully agrees with the proverb "a close neighbor is better than a distant relative," and remains committed to building a good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relationship between Central Asia and China. He expressed hope that the event would serve as an efficient platform for exchanging ideas, inspiring creativity and charting future cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin said the "China-Central Asia Spirit" reflects the six countries' strong commitment to good-neighborly relations, solidarity and mutual support. He called on the media, as a bridge for people-to-people connections, to promote a favorable public opinion environment for the high-quality development of China-Central Asia relations.

Sun Weidong, secretary-general of the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism, said in his speech that think tanks and media from the six countries bear an important responsibility in strengthening the social foundation of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future. The Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism stands ready to work closely with all parties, actively support cooperation mechanisms and platforms in various fields, and contribute to building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Zu Bin, director of China Huadian Corporation Ltd., said in his speech that as a leading global energy enterprise, China Huadian will fully implement the Belt and Road Initiative and the consensus reached at the China-Central Asia Summit. Upholding the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, the company aims to help Central Asian countries transform resource advantages into development strengths and promote vigorous growth of green Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

At the opening ceremony, a center on China-Central Asia regional cooperation and development was officially inaugurated.

The forum was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, Kazakhstan President's TV and Radio Complex, the Communist Party of China Shaanxi Provincial Committee and the provincial government, and China Huadian Corporation.

During the event, a think tank report titled "Championing the China-Central Asia Spirit: Achievements, Opportunities and Prospects for Regional Cooperation" was released globally in Chinese, Russian and English.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, attends the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Qiu Xiaoqi, vice president of the China Public Diplomacy Association, delivers a speech during the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Zu Bin, director of China Huadian Corporation Ltd., delivers a speech during the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin delivers a speech during the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Sun Weidong, secretary-general of the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Mechanism, delivers a speech during the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Guests attend the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

The China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum are held in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Guests attend the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

The China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum are held in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Guests attend the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

The China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum are held in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

