China-Central Asia cooperation opens doors for Central Asian young people

People's Daily Online) 08:34, June 27, 2025

The second China-Central Asia Summit was recently held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, producing results that point to growing potential for closer cooperation between China and Central Asia.

Young people from Central Asia have played a key role in promoting cooperation with China. In recent years, more Central Asian youths have come to China to work and study, making use of opportunities from expanding China-Central Asia collaboration. Their participation has deepened exchanges and strengthened ties between the two sides.

Young people represent the future and also symbolize hope. The second China-Central Asia Summit promoted closer ties, deeper cooperation and greater prospects for development between the two sides, and also provided a platform for young people to grow and realize their potential.

Recently, People's Daily Overseas Edition interviewed several of these young people. Here's how they view the achievements of the summit and their expectations for future cooperation.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)