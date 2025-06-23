Interview: Exchanges between Chinese, Central Asian news agencies vital to deepening ties, China's senior diplomat says

ASTANA, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Exchanges between news agencies in China and Central Asia serve as an essential channel for implementing the China-Central Asia Spirit, according to Qiu Xiaoqi, vice president of the China Public Diplomacy Association.

Such exchanges, including the China-Central Asia News Agency Forum held Sunday in Astana, inject sustained vitality into the China-Central Asia Spirit and represent a key pillar of China's public diplomacy, Qiu said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"The essence of state-to-state relations lies in people-to-people ties," Qiu said, noting that the China-Central Asia Spirit, a high-level strategic consensus, needs to be translated into tangible, relatable experiences that resonate with the people of all relevant countries.

He described the forum as a "convergence engine" that brings together both official discourse and grassroots narratives.

"Cooperation blueprints formulated at the governmental level need to be interpreted and vividly communicated by the media and think tanks so that they reach the broader public," Qiu explained. "These efforts transform grand visions into practical projects and compelling human stories."

High-quality dialogue is a powerful means to build mutual trust and lay a solid foundation for bilateral relations and public opinion, he said.

By bringing together government officials, media professionals, scholars, and representatives from various sectors across China and Central Asia, the forum has forged relations and friendships that can extend far beyond the event itself, he said.

"Many of the participants will go on to become key storytellers of China-Central Asia friendship, and bring great value to China's public diplomacy efforts," he added.

