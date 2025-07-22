Income level of people with disabilities in China sees steady improvement

Xinhua) 11:27, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The annual net income of families with disabled members in China grew at an average rate of 6.9 percent per year from 2020 to 2023, roughly matching the pace of the country's GDP growth, a senior Chinese official said Tuesday.

Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, made the remarks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the theme "Fulfilling the 14th Five-Year Plan with High Quality."

