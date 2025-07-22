Home>>
Highlights of China's transport development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25)
(Global Times) 11:13, July 22, 2025
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees 3.8 pct increase in inter-regional trips in Jan.-April
- China's transport industry sees growth momentum in first two months
- Minister: China sees more passenger, cargo movements than other countries
- Chinese premier urges work to ensure safe passenger transport, smooth logistics during holiday
- Chinese vice premier urges joint efforts on sustainable transport
- China's large, twin-engine unmanned transport aircraft completes maiden flight
- China's Guangxi sees 16-fold increase in goods transport to Vietnam
- Wrap-up: China's transport figures in 2023
- China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development
- China sees surging road, waterway passenger trips
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.