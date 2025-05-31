China sees 3.8 pct increase in inter-regional trips in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 14:13, May 31, 2025

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's transport sector handled 22.74 billion inter-regional trips in the first four months of this year, official data showed on Friday.

The figure marked a 3.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Specifically, 20.96 billion trips were made by road, while 76.55 million were made via waterways, the ministry said.

During the January-April period, the country also recorded an increase in commercial freight transport activity, with total freight volume hitting 18.09 billion tonnes. The figure represented a 4.7 percent year-on-year rise.

Fixed-asset investment in the country's transport sector totaled 950.3 billion yuan (about 132.3 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the ministry.

