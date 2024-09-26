Chinese vice premier urges joint efforts on sustainable transport

Xinhua) 10:14, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Wednesday called for joint efforts to promote sustainable transport development and ensure the smooth flow of international logistics.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024 in Beijing.

China is willing to work with all parties to enhance the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure, maintain the stability and smooth flow of international logistics supply chains, and safeguard transport safety, he said.

He said China will enhance the level of service guarantee for international shipping and promote building a multidimensional network for connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Before the forum's opening, the Chinese vice premier met with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who attended the event.

The forum, themed "Sustainable Transport: Logistics Connecting the World," aims to foster global cooperation and promote the development of a safe, convenient, efficient, green, economical, inclusive and resilient transport system.

