Chinese premier urges work to ensure safe passenger transport, smooth logistics during holiday

Xinhua) 09:51, January 28, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects Ministry of Transport work for the Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday emphasized the need to safeguard safe, smooth travel for the public during the Spring Festival travel rush, as well as the efficient operations of transport logistics.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when inspecting Ministry of Transport work for the holiday travel season.

The Spring Festival travel season is a time when happy journeys are made for families to come together, and this year's travel rush is expected to hit a record high number of such journeys, posing another test for the country's transport system, Li said.

He urged smooth, efficient passenger transport based on the scientific analysis of passenger flow patterns. Adjustments should be made to increase the number of train services, optimize schedules, and extend operating hours, allowing travelers to reach their destinations in a timely manner, Li said.

China has recently experienced widespread rain, snow and cold weather, significantly impacting transport, he noted, calling for work to monitor weather changes, provide forecast and warning information through multiple channels, and stay prepared to respond to emergencies to minimize the impact of severe weather on public travel.

After he was briefed on foreign trade and express logistics services at ports during the holiday travel rush, Li said that efficient port cargo transportation is a significant advantage for China's foreign trade, and that it is important to maintain effective port logistics to ensure the timely delivery of overseas orders during the holiday.

He highlighted the country's smooth logistics network, urging express delivery firms to allocate labor and transport resources effectively to meet the basic delivery service needs of the public.

Efforts should be made to ensure the supply of essential materials during the peak travel period, such as food, coal for electricity and heating, and holiday necessities, he said.

