From importer to grower, China embraces locally grown durians

Xinhua) 11:01, July 22, 2025

HAIKOU, July 22 (Xinhua) -- As durian season arrives, a new variety is gaining attention: domestically grown durians from south China's Hainan Province. They are now ripening and reaching markets, marking a significant milestone for China's tropical agriculture sector.

China is the world's largest importer and consumer of durians. According to data from the General Administration of Customs, the country's total durian import and export volume surged from 298,800 tonnes in 2015 to about 1.56 million tonnes in 2024.

In response to this demand, China has intensified efforts to establish its own durian cultivation industry, with Hainan taking the lead thanks to its favorable climate and ecological conditions.

At a durian planting base in the Yucai ecological area of Sanya City, golden, aromatic durians now abound on the trees. "Growing durians in China wasn't easy," said Lang Haibo, a representative from the base. "It took years of effort, experimentation and perseverance."

When domestic cultivation of this sensitive tropical crop first began, many doubted whether China's environment could support it. The durian fruiting cycle spans three to five years, posing significant economic risks for early adopters. "Supportive policies, technological innovation and integrated industry development have been crucial," Lang added.

To encourage large-scale cultivation, local authorities launched subsidy programs to assist farmers and agribusinesses, covering sapling distribution, technical training and guaranteed procurement. Agribusinesses also shared cultivation techniques with local growers, helping to raise standards and boost incomes.

In Mingshan Village, Sanya, a local cooperative model that links enterprises, local associations and farmers has enabled intercropping of durian with pineapple, betel and banana, generating a source of income while farmers await the maturity of their durian trees.

"We have long-term cooperation with enterprises. Once the trees start fruiting, we expect annual revenue of about 2 million yuan (280,000 U.S. dollars)," said Cai Jun, a village official.

Smart agriculture is increasingly playing an important role. Automated irrigation, artificial rainfall systems and integrated water-fertilizer equipment allow for precise climate control. Pest detection devices, spore analyzers and big data platforms provide real-time monitoring. "We can now track the health and nutrition needs of every tree in real time," Lang said.

Currently, durians are cultivated in various locations across Hainan, including Ledong, Baoting, Lingshui and Sanya, covering over 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares). This year's domestic durian harvest in Hainan is expected to reach 2,000 tonnes, according to Lang.

However, he acknowledged that due to the relatively small scale and late start of the industry, prices for Chinese durians remain higher than imported ones. "What we can offer, though, is superior freshness and flavor thanks to local smart farming and shorter supply chains," Lang added.

Innovation also extends to the post-harvest process. Hainan Youqi Agricultural Co., Ltd. has developed an AI-powered production line for sorting durians. It can automatically identify fruit quality and eliminate defective durians, enhancing quality control and sorting efficiency. The company is also promoting value-added products like durian candies and durian mooncakes to boost secondary industry growth.

As Hainan's durian industry continues to develop, more investment and talent are flowing in. Local authorities are developing an international durian exchange center to integrate cross-border e-commerce, agri-tourism and cultural industries. Meanwhile, research is ongoing to develop new durian varieties that are more resistant to cold and drought, aiming to expand durian cultivation in other parts of China.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)