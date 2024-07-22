China, ASEAN members establish durian sci-tech innovation alliance

Xinhua) 10:20, July 22, 2024

HAIKOU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China has promoted sci-tech innovation and international cooperation in the durian industry by establishing an alliance between the Hainan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (HNAAS) and major durian industry associations in ASEAN member states on Saturday.

China-ASEAN Durian Science and Technology Innovation Alliance aims to establish an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial sci-tech innovation platform, and promote cooperation between China and ASEAN on durian planting technology, variety improvement technology, deep processing technology and industrial chain innovation.

Liu Zuokai, secretary of the leading Party members group of HNAAS, said the alliance will help China and ASEAN member states to leverage their regional industrial advantages and play an active role in collaborative research and innovation, production and processing, personnel training, and consumer market promotion.

The alliance was established at the 2024 China-ASEAN Durian Industry Seminar, held from July 19 to 21 in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

Hainan in 2019 undertook the large-scale trial planting of durian seedlings, and Sanya in 2023 saw its durian output hit approximately 50 tonnes, marking the first batch of domestically planted durians harvested on a large scale. This year, the durian planting area in Hainan has grown to nearly 40,000 mu (about 2,667 hectares) with output expected to reach 250 tonnes.

