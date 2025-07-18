Senior official urged public security system to contribute more in new development pattern

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong has called for further improving the public security system to support high-quality development and contribute more to accelerating the creation of a new development pattern.

Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national meeting of public security chiefs held in Shanghai on July 17 and 18.

He called for continued efforts to enhance the overall effectiveness of public security services for high-quality development in accordance with the rule of law, and to strengthen the security foundation for high-quality development further.

Wang also emphasized the importance of strengthening the sense of responsibility and urgency in public security work, further regulating law enforcement involving enterprises, and enhancing systems for safeguarding political security, maintaining social stability, and improving public safety governance.

