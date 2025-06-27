China, Interpol to enhance cooperation for universal security
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi and awards him the Gold Great Wall Commemorative Medal in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) President Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi in Beijing on Thursday, urging both sides to step up cooperation to enhance universal security.
Wang said China highly appreciates Interpol's firm adherence to the one-China principle. He called on both sides to enhance communication and coordination on important affairs, improve their strategic cooperation, deepen cooperation on law enforcement capacity-building, and ensure the success of the 94th Interpol General Assembly.
Expressing gratitude for China's long-standing support, Al-Raisi said that Interpol is willing to continue high-level cooperation with China.
Al-Raisi was also awarded the Gold Great Wall Commemorative Medal on Thursday.
