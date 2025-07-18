Middle span of continuous beam for Baoding East super major bridge of Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway closed

Xinhua) 15:20, July 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a construction site of the middle span of the continuous beam for Baoding East super major bridge of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway, which crosses over the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao expressway, in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province. The middle span built by China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. was successfully closed on Friday.

The Xiong'an-Xinzhou high-speed railway is an important section of Beijing-Kunming high-speed railway that belongs to a greater high-speed rail artery network consisting eight vertical lines and eight horizontal lines in the country. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

