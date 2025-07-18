Hakka walled complex in China's Jiangxi attracts tourists
Tourists enjoy themselves inside a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025. Longnan City in southern Jiangxi is home to 376 Hakka walled complexes, a special architectural type, accounting for more than 70 percent of all such structures in Gannan (southern Jiangxi Province). The whole structure of the building resembles a small fortified city, containing halls, storehouses and living areas. In recent years, Longnan City has launched a systematic preservation initiative, investing 150 million yuan (about 20.89 million U.S. dollars) to protect and restore these historical complexes. Up until now, the repair of 92 Hakka walled villages has been completed. These sites have transcended their roles as cultural relics, evolving into engines powering the city's cultural tourism and rural revitalization. In the first four months of this year, Longnan received 3.33 million tourists. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a Hakka walled complex in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows the World Hakka Culture and Folklore City in Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows restored stone walls in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Tourists try Hakka cuisines inside a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
Kids stage a dragon dance inside a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 31, 2024.
This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows statues demonstrating the building techniques of Hakka walled complexes in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Workers restore a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 28, 2024.
Tourists take a rest at a homestay inside a Hakka walled complex in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows a Hakka walled complex in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province.
A villager makes Hakka woven ribbons inside a Hakka walled complex in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
Tourists take photos in front of a Hakka walled complex in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
Tourists select local specialities inside a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
A tourist takes a rest at a homestay inside a Hakka walled complex in Guanxi Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
A tourist takes photos beside a Hakka walled complex in Yangcun Town of Longnan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 19, 2025.
Photos
