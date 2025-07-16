DR Congo, China pledge to enhance comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Xinhua) 13:03, July 16, 2025

KINSHASA, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and China have pledged to enhance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple fields during high-level meetings between DRC leaders and a senior Chinese political advisor.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on Tuesday met separately in Kinshasa with Qin Boyong, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

During these meetings, Qin conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders, reaffirming China's commitment to working with the DRC to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

Qin also underscored China's willingness to deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and expand practical collaboration, aiming to raise the China-DRC partnership to new heights.

Additionally, Qin briefed the DRC side on China's economic progress and modernization efforts.

In response, Tshisekedi and Tuluka asked Qin to convey their warm regards to Xi and other Chinese leaders, acknowledging China's longstanding and valuable support.

They expressed their desire to further collaborate with China in areas such as trade, mining, agriculture and beyond.

The DRC leadership also reiterated its steadfast commitment to the one-China principle and expressed hope for China's early national reunification.

Qin led a CPPCC delegation to the DRC on Monday and Tuesday, during which she also met with Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, the second vice president of the DRC Senate.

