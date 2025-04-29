DR Congo to further deepen cooperation with China: deputy PM

Xinhua) 16:36, April 29, 2025

KINSHASA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will further deepen cooperation with China in various fields, said the country's deputy prime minister on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security Jacquemain Shabani made the remarks when attending the inauguration ceremony of the new premises of the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa, the country's capital.

Shabani said the DRC and China will take the launch of the new embassy building as an opportunity to further deepen cooperation in various fields and to promote social programs and infrastructure construction so as to benefit the people.

Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin said that the deep friendship between the two peoples is an important driving force behind the continuous development of bilateral relations, adding that China would continue to host the "Chinese Film Week" and other cultural events, and invite more DR Congolese friends to visit the new diplomatic facilities to enhance their understanding of China.

