World Youth Development Forum kicks off in east China

Xinhua) 08:21, July 16, 2025

Youth representatives pose for a group photo before the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Youth Development Forum in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xiaoyu)

NANJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Youth Development Forum commenced on Tuesday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, drawing about 500 participants from over 100 countries and regions as well as 17 international organizations.

Themed "Unleash Youth Potential for Global Development," the event welcomed youth affairs ministers, leaders of youth organizations and youth representatives from around the world to share insights in areas such as technological innovation, green development and cultural exchanges.

At the opening ceremony, the 100 Excellence Actions of the Action Plan for Global Youth Development 2025 was unveiled and the Acceleration Week for Global Youth Development was officially launched.

During the forum, delegates will engage in thematic sessions focused on green consumption and sustainable development, artificial intelligence and technological innovation, and the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. A series of workshops, training camps and field visits will also be held.

The event serves as an important occasion to pool youth strength for implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative.

The forum is co-hosted by the All-China Youth Federation, United Nations in China and the organizing committee of the forum. The first edition of the forum was held in 2022.

