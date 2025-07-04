Interview: China plays significant role in maintaining international order, multilateralism -- Kyrgyz expert

BISHKEK, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China plays an important role in maintaining international order and multilateralism, and it always emphasizes justice and mutual benefit in international relations, a Kyrgyz expert said.

Historically, China has approached global issues from a broad, long-term perspective, said Kubanychbek Taabaldiev, a political scientist and professor of international relations at Ala-Too International University, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"China's growing image in the international arena is the result of the country's strategic, multi-layered approach to all aspects of modernity, and especially to global positioning," he said, highlighting China's rising influence in world affairs.

The expert believes that China has become one of the world's leading economic centers, a major trading partner for many countries and an important investor, especially within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which, along with its achievements, has bolstered China's positive image in the Global South.

"In an increasingly complex world undergoing fundamental changes, where leading political players strive to maintain their dominance, China, with its pragmatic foreign policy, plays an increasingly significant role in maintaining international order and fostering multilateral cooperation," he emphasized.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Taabaldiev noted that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, actively participates in peacekeeping missions, initiative forums and global agreements on sustainable development, climate conservation and security.

"China recognizes the UN's role in the world order and consistently supports its efforts to resolve international problems through its institutions," the expert said, adding that China opposes unilateral approaches to solving international problems, rejects double standards and the dominance of individual states in the international system, emphasizing the importance of true multilateralism.

The three global initiatives put forward by China -- the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative -- and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind have found support among countries of the Global South and the wider global community, the expert said.

"The Chinese initiative to form a community with a shared future for mankind and the three global initiatives demonstrate the country's desire to make an active contribution to rethinking and reforming the global governance system," he said.

Taabaldiev believes that China's demonstration effect on the global economy lies in its rapid economic growth, infrastructure modernization and the realization that poverty reduction is achievable based on a country's unique realities and priorities.

"The foundation of these effective changes is China's development model, which combines state strategic planning with market mechanisms. And this model is attracting attention in many countries around the world," said Taabaldiev.

China also provides a platform for the development of trade, investment and knowledge sharing, creating opportunities for mutually beneficial growth, he said.

