Languages

Archive

Home>>Video

Pure N Heart singer finds home away from home

(CGTN) 14:35, July 11, 2025

While rehearsing for the 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, Pure N Heart's Domenique Branch shared her first impressions of China — and how the warmth she received made her feel right at home.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories