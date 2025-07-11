China to expand high-level opening-up continuously: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 17:00, July 11, 2025

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Closed exclusivity is not an option for China, China will continue to take actions to expand high-level opening-up, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to media coverage saying that China's visa-free policy shows the world China's vitality, which contrasts the recent tightening of visas and increasing closure in some countries.

China now has unilateral visa exemption for 47 countries and transit visa exemption for 55 countries, Mao said, adding that continuous efforts are being made to streamline the visa application process by providing one-stop entry services and instant tax refund for goods purchased upon departure from China. "Foreign friends' China tour has become smoother," she noted.

"Decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains and closed exclusivity are not options for China," Mao said.

"China will continue to take actions to expand high-level opening up, share opportunities and create a shared future with all countries," she added.

